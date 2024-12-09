West Norfolk Council is hosting a jobs fair to highlight some of its career opportunities.

People can find out more about working for the borough council at the event at the King’s Court office in Lynn on Tuesday, December 17.

Staff and managers from the resort, streets and grounds teams who are recruiting will be on hand at the jobs fair being held on the ground floor of the King’s Court office between 10am and noon.

Council leader Alastair Beales

Alistair Beales, leader of the council, said: “We need good people to carry out important work in our communities. Our staff are our most important asset and right now we have roles available in our award winning public open space teams, the resorts team who always make Hunstanton a fantastic place to visit and the civil enforcement officers who patrol our towns and are regularly praised for the advice they give to people visiting our car parks.

“This open day is a chance to come and speak to those teams, find out more and hear straight from them how they make a difference to West Norfolk.”

Positions will be available for seasonal staff, full and part-time roles. All of the positions will be available to apply for online from December 18 at west-norfolk.gov.uk/jobs