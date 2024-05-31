Downham Market paid tribute to its Town Crier this week, as Ray Wales celebrated 35 years of civic duty.

Ray’s sterling efforts were recognised during festival week on Wednesday, shortly before the traditional cake cutting ceremony in the town hall.

New town Mayor Barry Hobbs presented Ray with a silver pocket watch, engraved to mark the occasion.

A presentation was made by Downham Market Mayor Barry Hobbs to Town Crier Ray Wales for his 35 years of service to the community. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Hobbs said: “I am delighted to be able to attend the cake cutting and to honour Ray Wales in this his 35th year as Downham Market’s Town Crier.

“After stepping in all those years ago to cover the absence of the previous Town Crier, Ray has served the town superbly well at all our significant events, and we look forward to many more years to come.”

Downham Market Town Crier Ray Wales and his granddaughter Emma. Picture: Ian Burt

Ray thanked the town council and the festival committee for giving him the opportunity to be involved with the civic life of the town, which he said he continues to “thoroughly enjoy”.

He paid tribute to his wife Diane for her support in making sure he is where he needs to be, and in helping him ensure the Town Crier robes are kept in pristine condition.

The engraved pocket watch. Picture: Ian Burt

The pocket watch and the Town Crier's bell.