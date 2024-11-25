Police have charged a 23-year-old after four people were injured by a firework which exploded in a crowded area at Lynn’s Fawkes in The Walks.

Aidas Berzinskas, of Kings Green in Fairstead, has been charged with four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of criminal damage and one count of firing a firework into a public place.

It happened at the Fawkes in The Walks on Friday, November 1, where 20,000 visited the park to watch the free fireworks display.

Four people were injured after the fireworks at Fawkes in the Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Four people received treatment for minor injuries by the onsite doctor and paramedics, and they were allowed to leave the park shortly after.

Victims were treated for neck and hand injuries.

Berzinskas has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on January 9 next year.

Another man in his 20s, who was arrested on November 15, will face no further action.

