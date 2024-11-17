A 23-year-old said it “sounds about right” when told about his drunk actions where he shouted and swore at members of the public.

Jed Taylor, of Kingcup in Lynn, appeared at the town magistrates court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard from prosecutor Asif Akram, who said that at 1.40am on October 20, Taylor was seen on Austin Street in town shouting and swearing at members of the public.

Police decided to intervene to stop Taylor from shouting at people.

However, Taylor then targeted his abusive language towards officers and then ran away from them.

Taylor soon returned to the area to continue shouting abuse - so police decided to arrest him.

Taylor has appeared in court for being drunk and disorderly on many occasions, one time he repeatedly tried to re-enter a nightclub.

He was also in court last year for having cannabis vapes in his home.

Taylor appeared unrepresented in court and was asked if he wanted to add to anything what the prosecution had said.

“That does sound about right,” Taylor said.

Taylor was fined £80 and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £85.