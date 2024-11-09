Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Watercolour of King’s Lynn’s South Quay from West Lynn

By Lynn News Columnist
Published: 06:00, 09 November 2024

In our fortnightly Picture This column, assistant curator at Lynn Museum, Jan Summerfield, looks at a work by Walter Dexter…

This beautiful watercolour with autumnal colours (Walter Dexter, 1876-1958) is the well-known view of King’s Lynn’s historic south quay, looking east from West Lynn.

Dexter, a prolific painter from Lynn, was known for his oil and watercolour landscapes of the local area and was also a campaigner for the preservation of the town’s many historic buildings.

A watercolour of King’s Lynn’s South Quay from West Lynn
A watercolour of King’s Lynn’s South Quay from West Lynn

Here we can clearly see two handsome landmarks – Marriot’s Warehouse overlooking the River Great Ouse, with the two towers of King’s Lynn Minster standing proud in the background.

Kings Lynn Opinion Lynn News Columnist
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE