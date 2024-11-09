In our fortnightly Picture This column, assistant curator at Lynn Museum, Jan Summerfield, looks at a work by Walter Dexter…

This beautiful watercolour with autumnal colours (Walter Dexter, 1876-1958) is the well-known view of King’s Lynn’s historic south quay, looking east from West Lynn.

Dexter, a prolific painter from Lynn, was known for his oil and watercolour landscapes of the local area and was also a campaigner for the preservation of the town’s many historic buildings.

Here we can clearly see two handsome landmarks – Marriot’s Warehouse overlooking the River Great Ouse, with the two towers of King’s Lynn Minster standing proud in the background.