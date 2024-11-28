“We thought people would like something different.” That’s what a business owner in her 20s has said after making the decision to close her business.

Alicja Krasna, who runs Veggie Market on Tower Street in Lynn, told the Lynn News that not enough customers were coming into their premises to make it viable to open.

Alicja opened Veggie Market in September, offering “higher quality” produce and said she wanted to bring “something new” to the community.

Adrianna Pelnena, Igorn Zabepins and Alicja Krasna opened Veggie Market in Lynn

Alicja told the Lynn News that she and others who worked at the shop were in their 20s and this was their first venture to open a business.

She said: “We could have kept the shop if we had more customers.

“It’s our first time running a business. We are young people, we wanted to try this out. You never know, we might be able to bring it back one day.

Veggie Market on Tower Street has placed a sign outside informing people it will be closing and discounting its produce

“We are only in our 20s, you have to give these things a try to know.”

She added: “Tower Street has been such a supportive street to us.”

Veggie Market will remain open until the stock is cleared. It has reduced the price of its fruit and vegetables.

Some delicious fruit on offer at the store

Got a story? Email: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk