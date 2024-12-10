Drug-users and drink-drivers appeared in court last week as well as those who have carried out assaults.

We also reported on a shocking case where a 22-year-old was caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of children.

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Jail for man who forced a miscarriage on women by covertly giving her abortion medication

A man will face 12 years behind bars for sexual assault and forcing a pregnant woman to miscarry by covertly giving her abortion medication.

In the first successful prosecution of its kind Stuart Worby, aged 40, of Malthouse Court, Dereham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 years for administering a poison or using an instrument to procure a miscarriage and eight years for sexual assault against the victim, to be served concurrently.

Worby administered two drugs - mifepristone and misoprostol. An empty blister pack of mifepristone was recovered at home in his bin. The misoprostol packaging was never found.

Man fined by magistrates over drugs

Jack Bourn, 33, of Churchfield Road, admitted possession of ketamine, a class B drug, in Emneth on October 7 when he appeared at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said the case was relatively straightforward. Police had stopped a car in Emneth and Bourn had been the passenger.

Mr Munton said: “He appeared to have what looked like a wrap containing drugs on his lap. When police asked him what it was he admitted it was ketamine.”

Man assaulted two paramedics in ambulance as he suffered mental health crisis

A Wisbech man who assaulted two emergency workers must await his fate after magistrates adjourned his court case for a pre-sentence report.

King’s Lynn magistrates ordered an all-options report on Paul Mason when he appeared before them on Thursday.

Mason, 65, of Sefton Avenue, admitted assaulting by beating two paramedics, using threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour towards another emergency worker, and causing criminal damage to one of the paramedics’ jackets. The incidents happened in Lynn.

‘Pillar of the community’ admits assaulting ex-partner

A ‘pillar of the community’ appeared in court and admitted a drunken assault on his ex-partner.

Alan Taylor, 53, of Wimpole Drive in South Wootton, previously denied this allegation on April 25 when appearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

Taylor was also previously charged with coercive behaviour between the dates of January 1, 2020, and October 29, 2023. However, this charge was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Cocaine user avoids driving ban despite being caught over the limit after breakdown

Running out of petrol cost one man dearly when he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being in charge of his car after taking drugs.

King’s Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday how Gary Hooks, 40, of Southgates Drive in Fakenham, was caught driving with excess cocaine in his system after a good Samaritan who tried to help him reported his suspicions to the police.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting via video link, explained how Hooks was driving his Nissan Qashqai on Clipbush Lane in Fakenham on May 25 when he ran out of petrol on a roundabout.

21-year-old moped rider is banned from driving after various offences

A driver was banned for six weeks after admitting three motoring offences - including using a moped without insurance.

William Hull, 21, of Church Lane in Shipdham, appeared unrepresented at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving without a licence, speeding, and driving without insurance on Shipdham Road, Dereham on June 6.

Hull, who suffers from severe anxiety and depression, was accompanied by his father, who spoke on his behalf.

Soldier who served in Gulf War found slumped over steering wheel with bottle of vodka in car

An ex-soldier who served in the first Gulf War and used alcohol to self-medicate his PTSD has been ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Shaun Watkinson, 56, of High Street in Fincham, was found slumped over the wheel of his car with a vodka bottle in the footwell of the vehicle on the A1122 on October 8.

He appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday to learn his fate for drink-driving, having pleaded guilty to the offence on October 9, when the case was adjourned for an all-options pre-sentence report.

22-year-old caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of children in ‘serious’ case

A Lynn man caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of children could face being sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Ewan Wright, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of making indecent images and videos of children when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard from Stephen Munton, prosecuting, that Wright was caught when police exercised a warrant at his home address after receiving information that there had been the uploading of indecent images via IP addresses and user addresses linked to the property.

21-year-old drug-driver used cannabis to help with mental health, court hears

A woman who used cannabis to self-medicate her anxiety and depression has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kacey Tinkler, 21, of Mill Road in Emneth, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when she appeared at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, told the court that police officers had reason to stop Tinkler's BMW on Wisbech Road, Walpole St Peter on August 22.

Woman panicked when police tried to stop her, court hears

A woman who said she panicked and failed to stop for police will have to wait until the new year to learn her fate.

Shanell Carman, 25, of Donington Park, Leverington, admitted driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, careless driving, and driving while over the drug-drive limit when she appeared before magistrates at King’s Lynn on Thursday.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, told magistrates that police in a marked car had carried out a computer check on a white Mitsubishi car as they drove along the A1122 in Outwell.

Shoplifter was caught on camera stealing toy

A man seen putting a toy under his jacket in a King’s Lynn shop has been fined £50 and told to engage more with probation.

Daniel Clarke, 39, of Boudicca Court, Littleport Street, Lynn, pleaded guilty to shoplifting when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Thursday.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton said Clarke was spotted on CCTV in The Entertainer on October 28 selecting a toy and putting it under his jacket.