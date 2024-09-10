It’s an exciting time for the Lynn News and Your Local Paper, as the two family-owned outlets begin a new chapter.

From next week, the Lynn News Tuesday edition and the YLP will merge into one FREE newspaper, which will be published every Wednesday.

Your Friday Lynn News will be expanded, with more pages, more news, views, features and sport to keep you entertained.

These are some of the biggest changes to the Lynn News in our 183-year history, with our origins dating back to the founding of the Lynn Advertiser in 1841.

Your Local Paper, which was launched in March 2013, joined Iliffe Media last year in a move that merged our two teams.

The exciting changes mean that you will still be able to pick up two separate papers a week, each with unique, local and engaging content.

The Lynn News, Your Local Paper and Fenland Citizen editorial team

Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving, group editor of West Norfolk and Fenland Jeremy Ransome, and Lynn News head of news Rebekah Chilvers

We will continue to keep you - our loyal readers - informed of what matters most across West Norfolk.

All members of our hardworking team will work across the two papers as well as our sister paper the Fenland Citizen - online and in print - based from our office in the heart of Lynn on the Tuesday Market Place.

You can also access our content via our app - the best deals are available to our subscribers. Find out more at: https://www.lynnnews.co.uk/subscribe/ and see the back page of today’s paper to see how you can take out a six-month subscription to all our papers for just £5.

As always, if you are aware of anything you think we should be covering, get in touch via newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk or news@yourlocalpaper.co.uk

Meet our team below to discover more about the people behind the stories:

Jeremy Ransome, group editor of Lynn News and Your Local Paper

Group editor Jeremy Ransome was born in Snettisham and educated at the former St James Boys School (now Greyfriars), King Edward VII High School and the College of West Anglia in Lynn.

After attending journalism college in Harlow, Jeremy joined the Lynn News as a trainee reporter in 1989, eventually becoming sports editor.

Editor Jeremy Ransome pictured at Downham Market Academy parkrun

From 1997-2009 Jeremy worked at the Fenland Citizen in Wisbech, before enjoying a second spell at the Lynn News as deputy editor from 2009-2011.

He then edited the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press until 2022 when he returned to Lynn as editor. Jeremy also edits the Fenland Citizen.

Putting together a 16-page memorial supplement at short notice on the day the Queen died is something he is very proud of, as well as producing a 70th anniversary pull-out to remember the heroes and victims of the 1953 floods.

Lynn News' commemorative obituary supplement following the Queen's death in September 2022

Lynn News' feature covering the 70th anniversary of the 1953 floods in January 2023

Jeremy is immensely proud to be associated with Lynn and West Norfolk and regularly takes part in Saturday parkruns in the district.

Greg Plummer, West Norfolk sports editor of the Lynn News and Your Local Paper

Greg Plummer, West Norfolk sports editor at Lynn News and Your Local Paper

Greg, who went to primary school in Clenchwarton and secondary school in Terrington St Clement, first started working for the Lynn News in the 1990s, writing about the Linnets, before taking up a full-time role in 2001.

After beginning his career with the paper as deputy sports editor, he became sports editor a few years later.

Earlier this year, he took up the role of West Norfolk sports editor and is now responsible for all content in the Lynn News, Fenland Citizen and Your Local Paper.

Greg Plummer with former Fakenham boss, Andy Cunningham in 2021

Over the years, his favourite stories he has covered include an interview with Oasis drummer Alan White, a piece with David Elleray - a former referee in the Premier League - and interviews with horse racing trainers John Gosden, Hugo Palmer and Roger Varian while doing some freelance work for the Newmarket Journal.

Sue Irving, editor of Your Local Paper

Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving and professional toastmaster and MC Matthew Biggin at Iliffe Media’s West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2023

Sue has a wealth of journalistic experience under her belt having worked in the Fenland and West Norfolk areas for more than 40 years.

Her career started as an apprentice at the Wisbech Standard from which she moved just around the corner to work at the Fenland Citizen.

Sue stayed at the Citizen for around 30 years serving as its deputy editor for most of that time.

She moved to Your Local Paper in Lynn a year after the publication was launched and has been with it for 11 years - the last six as editor.

Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving, middle, with Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk and a Tesco employee during the Easter Egg Appeal in 2023

Sue said: "I'm particularly proud of YLP's community emphasis and the many organisations and individuals we have helped through our various stories - including the annual Winter Appeal which has supported King's Lynn Food Bank, the town's Night Shelter and The Purfleet Trust for many years and also Easter Egg and Christmas toy appeals.

"I'm looking forward to the next exciting challenge for YLP as it moves into a new era following the acquisition by Iliffe."

Rebekah Chilvers, head of news at Lynn News

Rebekah Chilvers pictured with Joe Wicks - aka The Body Coach - when his PE With Joe Tour came to Sandringham estate in 2022

Rebekah, who went to primary school in Northwold and secondary school in Downham, first started working for the Lynn News in 2016 as a trainee.

After becoming a senior in 2018, she then took on the role of digital news editor to help launch Suffolk News - also owned by Iliffe Media - in 2020.

In 2022, she returned to the Lynn News, but this time as head of news.

Rebekah Chilvers' PE with Joe feature on the front page of the Lynn News in August 2022

Over the years, her favourite stories she has covered include a feature on Joe Wicks - aka The Body Coach - bringing his PE With Joe Tour to Sandringham, another on a group examining paranormal activity in the area and human interest pieces such as this one about a boy whose dreams came true when he received a standing ovation at a rock band’s concert.

Reporter Lucy Carter and head of news Rebekah Chilvers at Lynn's Majestic Cinema

Sarah Cliss, senior reporter

MP for North East Cambridgeshire Steve Barclay with reporter Sarah Cliss during a Read to Succeed campaign

Sarah has been a journalist in the Fenland area for almost 40 years having completed her training locally with the now defunct Sharman Newspapers.

She moved away from the area for a couple of years to work in Peterborough, before moving to Staffordshire to work on the Burton Daily Mail.

Sarah returned to Fenland in the early 1990s to raise her family and has worked in the area ever since.

She loves Fenland and enjoys covering news events and telling people’s personal stories, as well as getting stuck into covering local councils and courts.

With her wealth of experience and time working in the area she has an extensive understanding of local issues and what is important to the people of Fenland and West Norfolk.

Kris Johnston, senior reporter

Kris Johnston interviewing former Prime Minister and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss on a visit to King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Kris first joined the Lynn News in 2022, and has worked his way up to qualifying as a senior reporter.

Prior to that, he worked for one of our sister titles in Lincolnshire after moving to England from Scotland, where he studied at the University of Stirling.

He covers a wide range of news, with a particular focus on local politics, court, business and health.

Some of Kris' recent highlights have included his coverage of the trial of disgraced head teacher Greg Hill, Liz Truss losing at this year's general election, and an in-depth feature on shoplifting in our town centres.

Churchwarden of St Mary’s Church in Beachamwell Peter Berendt speaks with reporter Kris Johnston. Picture: Mike Fysh

Lucy Carter, trainee reporter

Reporter Lucy Carter, middle, with King’s Lynn Ladies team in 2022, captain Jodie Hopkins, left, and vice captain Fran Peeling

Lucy grew up in Watlington and lived there for 18 years before leaving for university. She attended the village's primary school and moved onto Downham Market Academy and its sixth form later on.

She studied journalism at the University of Lincoln and started her role as a trainee reporter for the Lynn News in 2022 after graduating and moving back to West Norfolk.

Now living in Lynn, Lucy enjoys reporting in her home patch and has built up contacts in the area. She covers a wide range of news stories and often reports on cases heard at Lynn Magistrates' Court.

Some of Lucy's highlights so far include spending the day with a police officer, writing features about local groups, including trying out ariel fitness, yoga and paddleboarding and covering our annual business awards.

Reporter Lucy Carter taking part in watersports at Bawsey for a feature

Reporter Lucy Carter talks to Dominic Buscall at Wild Ken Hill

Molly Nicholas, apprentice

Molly Nicholas, Lynn News reporter, and Sophie Negus, assistant creator at Hunstanton Sea Life as part of Penguin Awareness Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Molly, who went to primary school in Marshland St James and secondary school in West Walton, first started working for the Lynn News in 2022 as an apprentice.

As her apprenticeship comes to an end, she will be taking on a trainee reporter role.

Over the last year, her favourite stories she has covered include a feature on Penguin Awareness Day for which she visited Hunstanton Sealife Centre and fed the penguins, another about fashionable bargains from Lynn charity shops, and human interest pieces such as this one about a Lynn woman going viral on TikTok as a 'Leopard Print Icon'.

Molly Nicholas dressed in clothes from a charity shop as part of a feature for the Lynn News

Alice Hobbs, apprentice

Alice Hobbs

Alice, who went to Sculthorpe Primary then later Fakenham Academy and Lynn’s College of West Anglia, joined the Lynn News in September last year as an apprentice after coming to the office for work experience.

Although living in Fakenham, she has come to get to know West Norfolk much better over the last year as well as the Lincolnshire area from working with LincsOnline two days a week - also owned by Iliffe Media.

She is now working towards completing all her exams to get her NCTJ Diploma in Journalism.

Some of Alice's favourite pieces to work on include a story about a pair of North Norfolk County Council clogs which left people baffled, as well as another on a very friendly celebrity cat named Phoebe from her hometown.

Emily Lloyd-Ruck, business development manager

Business development manager Emily Lloyd-Ruck

Emily has been with Iliffe Media since the launch back in 2016.

During her time in the business, she has managed the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire commercial portfolios while maintaining and building relationships with key clients.

Emily has recently returned from maternity leave after the birth of her second son and has since then stepped into a business development manager role which has expanded into the Fenland area.

She says she is really looking forward to meeting businesses across the region and working with them to build their brand and presence within our print and digital portfolio.

Emily describes herself as a keen problem solver and says she is “incredibly passionate” about finding solutions to meet the needs of the client with proven results.

Rachel Green, media and marketing consultant

Rachel Green, media and marketing consultant for Lynn News, Your Local Paper and Fenland Citizen

Born and raised in Lynn, Rachel started working with the Lynn News in 1999 on Level 2 business admin work/college placement, and after two months, she was fully employed with the accounts department.

Two years later, Rachel changed roles to special project sales working on supplements and magazines along with the Visitor’s Guide.

She then moved to motors, before taking on her current role as a media and marketing sales consultant, offering face-to-face multimedia solutions for businesses across Lynn and West Norfolk across Iliffe Media's extensive portfolio.

Kathy Ensor, customer service executive

Kathy Ensor, customer service executive at the Lynn News, Your Local Paper and Fenland Citizen

Kathy moved to Norfolk in 1999 from the North East when - having worked in retail for more than 30 years - she made the decision to leave.

Embarking in a new direction, she joined a well-known chemical business, before starting to work for Iliffe Media in 2018.

Her role within the business is mainly customer-focused in the Lynn News and Your Local Paper reception but also dealing with clients on a day-to-day basis.

She says: “My job varies from each day and can sometimes be extremely hectic in this fast-moving industry but extremely rewarding and there is definitely never a dull moment.”