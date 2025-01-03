On Sunday, January 5, at 3pm St George’s Guildhall is hosting a free screening of the animated family favourite, SING to celebrate the 580th anniversary of the first recorded performance at this iconic venue.

Follow the heartwarming story of Buster Moon and his friends as they rally to save their beloved theatre - a tale of resilience and the magic of performance that feels right at home in this historic setting.

The Guildhall in Lynn holds a unique place in British cultural heritage, with strong ties to William Shakespeare and a legacy that spans centuries. It’s the perfect backdrop for a film that champions the power of storytelling and the joy of community, a spokesperson said.

St George's Guildhall in Lynn is the setting for a free screening on Sunday of SING

Children aged 16 and under can enjoy free popcorn. The Red Barn café will also be open from 2.30pm, offering refreshments before the screening.

The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance to secure a place. Book now online at www.stgeorgesguildhall.com