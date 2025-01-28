Drunk drivers, a flasher and a man who shouted abuse at his father and assaulted a police officer were among those who appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week.

The College Lane court heard a wide variety of cases on Thursday, with community orders, fines and restraining orders among the sentences handed out.

Here’s who appeared in the dock last week…

Builder in court after getting behind the wheel despite licence having been revoked

Edgaras Jankauskas, of Losinga Road in North Lynn, admitted driving after his licence was revoked on account of disability.

He also admitted driving the Ford Galaxy on July 20 last year, without any insurance.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on that date at 11.15pm, Jankauskas had been seen driving on the A148 in Fakenham.

Police had reason to stop him, and they discovered he had been driving without a valid licence after his GP revoked it for medical reasons.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

39-year-old handed restraining order after denying throwing dog poo into neighbour’s garden

Steven Braddick, 39, who now lives in Narborough, had ongoing issues with his neighbour, the court was told.

The neighbour requested that magistrates impose a restraining order to ban Braddick from contacting them.

At a previous hearing, Braddick denied causing criminal damage under the value of £5,000 after he was accused of throwing dog poo in his neighbour’s garden at the front of their property between the dates of August 3-5, 2023.

This was regarding a previous address in Norwich.

30-year-old in court after exposing genitals in pub beer garden

Alfie Connor, 30, of Burney Road in South Lynn, was seen in a beer garden exposing his penis and thrusting his hips while joking around with friends.

He has appeared in court where he admitted committing an act outraging public decency.

On December 20 last year, Connor had been out drinking at The Globe Hotel Wetherspoons pub with friends.

He was standing in the beer garden talking to friends and two women were standing at a table close to where Connor was.

Drunk taxi driver crashed into parked car while off work

Mindaugas Tabokaitis, of Morston Drift in South Lynn, admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit after initially denying crashing into a Downham resident’s parked car - despite there being significant damage to both vehicles.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 22 last year, a member of the public heard their car alarm going off outside their address on Bennett Street in Downham.

They went outside to see what was going on and saw a Skoda, with Tabokaitis in the driver’s seat, parked across the road.

The resident saw that his BMW had a dent in it, and the Skoda had a scuff on the side.

Tabokaitis had initially denied causing the damage when approached by the BMW owner but then offered him £500 to fix the dent.

They declined Tabokaitis’ offer and, after the police were called to the scene, a roadside breath test was conducted which returned a positive result for alcohol and he was arrested.

Drunk 55-year-old sentenced after shouting abuse at his father and kicking police officer

Chris Davey, 55, of Fakenham, had to be escorted home in a drunken incident which also saw him call his father a “f*****g old a******e” and kick a police officer twice.

During a previous hearing, Davey admitted assaulting his dad as well as an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on June 20 last year, police were called to Wells-next-the-Sea to reports of a drunk man shouting and screaming. He was lying on the ground in somebody’s front garden.

A worker at a nearby pub offered to take Davey home, and police followed the worker back to Davey’s house.

His father came out of the address to help get his drunk son inside.

Davey started acting aggressively and called his father, police and the woman from the pub “c**ts”.

He then looked at one of the police officers and kicked him twice in the leg. He then swore at and verbally abused his father.

Davey was then arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

36-year-old caught with cocaine and in charge of BMW above alcohol limit just days after prison release

Ryan Rostron, 36, had only been out of prison for two days when police found him with cocaine and in charge of a BMW above the specified alcohol limit.

In court, he admitted being in charge of a vehicle above the limit as well as having 0.77g of cocaine on him.

He also admitted driving the BMW without a licence or insurance.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 21 last year at 10pm, police officers were at the Shell Garage in West Lynn and noticed the BMW Rostron was driving.

Police asked for his ID and noticed a large quantity of cash in the car, which they thought was suspicious.

They later found some white powder wrapped in a red cupcake case, which turned out to be cocaine.

He was also asked to carry out a roadside breath test which came back positive for alcohol and Rostron was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Further tests revealed that Rostron, of Spring Gardens in Long Sutton, had 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Good Samaritan almost kicked by drunk woman after seeing her ‘veering’ over path with child in pushchair

Gemma Gibbons, 35, was seen walking near a river in Lynn veering from side to side on the path with a pushchair.

Appearing in court, she admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven years old.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 20 last year, a member of the public was walking home from Lynn town centre.

He had seen Gibbons, of North Way in North Lynn, walking in front of him with a pushchair and veering from side to side.

The member of the public determined that Gibbons was drunk and thought that due to her intoxicated state, the pushchair must have been empty.

He went up to Gibbons and said “excuse me”, before she turned and attempted to kick him in the genitals.

Due to being near the river, the member of the public decided to walk her home, at which time he noticed a small hand reach out from the pushchair.

Man was ‘acting aggressively’ at town bus station due to being beaten up moments before arrest

Ben Hunt, 37, of no fixed address but from the Lynn area, said he was acting aggressively outside of a town bus station due to being beaten up moments before being arrested.

In court, Hunt admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 12 last year at 7pm, police were called to the bus station in Lynn by a member of the public who reported seeing a man acting aggressively.

When police arrived at the scene, Hunt continued to act aggressively, so he was arrested.

22-year-old avoids jail after causing horror crash which left victim with brain bleed and skull fractures

Elsewhere, we have also reported on 22-year-old Cameron Atkinson who avoided jail after causing a horror crash which left three people seriously injured - with one of them now blind in one eye.

Atkinson was driving a BMW 1 Series when he attempted an overtake on the A47 at West Bilney, just 500 yards west of Pentney Lake, when he collided with three other vehicles in November 2022.

Those in a red Suzuki Swift and a grey Ford Mondeo narrowly escaped, with their wing mirrors clipped - but the three people in a black Volkswagen Golf were not so lucky.

One of its occupants suffered a brain bleed and is now blind in one eye. Their skull was fractured and they were left in a coma.

Images released by Norfolk Police show the horrific damage done to both vehicles.

Atkinson, of Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft, admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Norwich Crown Court in December.