Are you looking for somewhere for a nice meal out with the family? We have you covered.

If you are like me and enjoy eating out at different restaurants, head to one of these brilliant spots. These are the top restaurants in our area according to Tripadvisor reviews…

1 - Liquor and Loaded, Lynn

Food at Liquor and Loaded in Lynn

With their unique interior, awesome customer service, killer cocktails, and loaded meat trays, you won’t be disappointed.

Liquor and Loaded garners acclaim for its exceptional value, with guests frequently complimenting the substantial portions and high-quality food that “exceed expectations” for the price.

One review states that they experienced the “best chicken burger and steak they had had”.

Another person commented that “the portions were more than enough and you definitely get your money’s worth”.

2 - The Rose and Crown, Harpley

The Rose and Crown at Harpley

Combining a historic pub with a fantastic atmosphere and a great, seasonal menu that’s regularly changed, The Rose and Crown is a CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) rated pub and restaurant.

Family-owned and managed, the menu of food and drink is “dynamic” and local.

Visitors to the restaurant have had great experiences, one person said they would highly recommend as it “was such a friendly welcoming pub with delicious food.”

Another praised the food and said: “Excellent cod and chips and a lovely atmosphere.”

The mushroom, pea and truffle risotto from The Rose and Crown at Harpley

3 - Crown and Mitre, Lynn

The Crown & Mitre on Ferry Street in Lynn

The Crown and Mitre is a Grade II listed building built as private houses in the 1600s and converted into a pub in 1743.

Having reopened under new ownership last year, its current team states that its new menu brings a touch of indulgence, along with pub classics.

“We focus on local sustainable produce and with being on the river and a nautical pub – a lean towards all things fishy,” they say.

Visitors to the pub and restaurant say they would definitely return.

“The food was amazing and I would definitely go there again. Very impressed,” one person said.

Another added: “The views were stunning and an array of interesting nautical decor. This by far was one of the best Sunday lunches we've ever had.”

A chocolate tart at The Crown and Mitre in Lynn

4 - Jack’s at Woodlakes, Stowbridge

Jack's Restaurant in Stowbridge offers a yummy food

It is a family-run business which is open five days a week with indoor and outdoor dining areas, and it has takeaway services too.

The restaurant offers “seriously tasty food” with an extensive range of hot and cold drinks.

Jack’s at Woodlakes is on many people’s lists to go back to.

One person said: “Will definitely be returning just to eat at Jack’s again.”

While another customer added: “I had the fillet steak, which was cooked exactly as I asked.”

Fish and chips at Jack's at Woodlakes

5 - King’s Lynn Tandoori

King's Lynn Tandoori. Picture: Google Maps

The tandoori’s goal is to serve the “finest Indian cuisine in West Norfolk and beyond”.

Located in Gaywood, the restaurant offers a banquet night on three evenings of the week.

The eatery is a popular place in Lynn which is loved by its guests, who say it is “great value for money” and that the “food is fresh and delicious”.

A chicken naga karai at King's Lynn Tandoori

6 - Marriott's Warehouse, Lynn

Marriott's Warehouse. Picture: Google Maps

At Marriott’s Warehouse Cafe and Restaurant, staff say they are “passionate about good fresh local food, the wonderful waterfront and heritage of Lynn as well as good company and great service”.

They describe themselves as the “perfect place for meals, snacks and drinks, with a strong emphasis on the wealth and variety of local meat, fish and seasonal produce”.

This eatery proves popular with its customers, who say they would “eat here again” and that it’s a “great place” to dine out.

Beef bourguignon at Marriott's Warehouse

7 - The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant, Setchey

The Warehouse Taproom Bar Restaurant

While The Warehouse is currently closed after a fire last month, it is a favourite among diners in the area.

The restaurant, which opened in 2021, was a warehouse conversion that now offers an “inviting environment with a friendly atmosphere and excellent service”.

When it reopens, it will hope to yet again offer “the very best of traditional and modern British cuisine”. Its team states that its “fresh menu is regularly updated and chefs use the finest seasonal ingredients from local suppliers where possible”.

On Tripadvisor, visitors say that they thoroughly enjoy their experience at The Warehouse.

One said that “the food, drink and hospitality is always first class”, while there was also praise for it being a “wonderful venue”.

Earlier this month, officials at the business said they were unsure when it can reopen, but reiterated that its antique centre and Beers of Europe remain open as normal.

A pizza at The Warehouse in Setchey

8 - Mem’s Kitchen, Lynn

The new Mem's Kitchen restaurant that opened in July 2023 on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place

The restaurant offers Mediterranean and Greek cuisine, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Customers say the venue has friendly staff while serving great food.

One person said: “They were very efficient at getting the food out to us”.

Another stated: “This place is indeed a hidden treasure.”

A halloumi burger from Mem's Kitchen

9 - The Black Horse Inn, Castle Rising

The Black Horse Inn in Caste Rising

The Black Horse is a “picturesque, thriving country pub that serves freshly cooked classic pub dishes with a relaxed brasserie feel”.

Guests will find fresh fish, aged steaks and chops with some pasta dishes and plenty of vegetarian options as well.

Those who visit are not left disappointed and cannot fault anything.

One impressed customer says it is “absolutely brilliant, from the food, selection of beer and the staff”.

“The food was proper home-cooked food,” said another.

Fish and chips from The Black Horse at Castle Rising

10 - The George and Dragon, Wereham

George and Dragon in Wereham. Picture: Google Maps

A friendly, family-run pub in the village of Wereham, The George and Dragon offers a “welcoming atmosphere” every time you visit.

Customers commented on how the restaurant looked inviting, while another diner said it was “quite honestly the nicest cauliflower dish I've ever eaten”.

One person added that it is not the “cheapest but worth the money for a special night out”.