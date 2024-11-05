Some shocking cases have come into Norfolk courts over the last week, with some betraying the trust of family and friends.

One 37-year-old was in court for racking up more than £17,000 worth of credit card debt on his father’s card while he was staying in hospital.

Meanwhile, a man was cleared of encouraging a forced miscarriage, while another was found guilty of the “horrific” offence.

Many defendants appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

Dog breeder kept unwell puppies and hid phone in microwave when he was investigated

Paulo Esteves, 62, was handed a £4,000 fine, 300 hours of unpaid work, and a three-year ban on keeping animals when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

He admitted one count of unlicensed dog breeding.

The charges followed an investigation by West Norfolk Council's licensing team, which had received a report of an unhealthy adult dog purchased from Esteves.

In the course of its initial investigation, the licensing team discovered that the defendant had been placing adverts as far back as 2016, and that in 2022/23 he had sold several litters for £17,550.

Man cleared of encouraging forced miscarriage - but another found guilty of ‘horrific’ offence

Wayne Finney, 41, of Station Street, Swaffham, denied intentionally encouraging or assisting in the offence and was found not guilty.

However, Stuart Worby, 40, of Malthouse Court in Dereham, is set to be sentenced in December after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault and administering a poison or using an instrument to procure a miscarriage.

Worby had admitted buying a lethal medication but had denied administering it to the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

During a trial lasting more than two weeks at Norwich Crown Court, the jury was told how Worby administered a noxious substance which caused a ‘chemical’ abortion in the victim, who was believed to be around 15 weeks pregnant at the time.

Woman who suffered ‘catastrophic head injuries’ as teenager appears in court after smashing windows

Llaina Quinn, 28, of Hickathrift Road in Marshland St James, had no memory of smashing the windows which led her to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Quinn, who was accompanied by her brother, admitted causing damage to windows belonging to Freebridge Housing and to using threatening behaviour towards another woman in Lynn on September 23.

In the early hours of September 23, the victim, who lives with her mother, heard a female shouting: “Come outside, I am going to f***ing kill you.”

The victim then heard windows being smashed in the kitchen.

Trial set for man accused of drink and drug-driving on A47

Dainius Nevardauskas, 23, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was facing three charges.

He admitted being in possession of 0.54mg of cocaine in Lynn on June 30. However, he pleaded not guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the same date on the A47 Pullover Road.

Nevardauskas, of Bath Road, Wisbech, also denied drug-driving on the same date and place.

Man assaulted ex-partner in front of children - leaving her with bruise and black eye

Gary Behagg, 39, of Pooleys Corner in East Rudham, had previously admitted assaulting a woman in Fakenham on April 7 this year and to causing criminal damage to an iPhone belonging to a teenager when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on July 25.

The case was adjourned on that date for a pre-sentence report looking at all options - and on Thursday, Behagg was back in court to hear his fate.

Behagg was returning his young son to his ex-partner when an argument broke out and he pushed her to the floor and punched and kicked her.

‘I don’t know what to say’: Conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly

Ricky Lear, 36, of Ostlers Road in Downham, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour while drunk on September 21 when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Lear had been unsteady on his feet on Bagge Road, and police were called to remove him because he was being aggressive.

He was warned about his behaviour, but Lear continued to shout and swear and behave aggressively, leading to his arrest.

Lear, who appeared unrepresented, said: “I don’t know what to say other than to apologise.”

Favour for club regular costs Good Samaritan his driving licence

Kevin Edwards, 60, of Snowdrop Close, West Lynn, was caught drink-driving on July 11 when he was taking the woman to McDonald's in the early hours of the morning.

Edwards, who runs a social club, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

A roadside test proved positive and he was arrested. A blood sample was taken and gave a reading of 162mg in 100ml of blood – double the legal limit of 80mg.

Drug driver thought ban would be postponed so he could drive home

Hammad Talib, 31, of Bushey Fields, Dudley, appeared before Lynn magistrates charged with drug-driving on the Turbine Way, Swaffham, on June 14 this year.

Having admitted the offence, the court heard from prosecutor Asif Akram that Talib had been stopped by police in the mistaken belief he was driving his Toyota Yaris without insurance.

It turned out the car was insured but officers formed the opinion that he may be driving under the influence and a roadside drug test proved their suspicions correct.

A further test showed he had 4.6mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – the part of cannabis that makes you high – in his system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Warrant for arrest of shoplifter who has stolen hundreds of pounds worth of products

Ricky McGrath, 34, of Wedgwood Drive in Wisbech, was due to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for a raft of theft offences committed over the summer and autumn.

McGrath had previously admitted some of the offences on July 12 when a pre-sentence report was ordered. He was convicted of further offences on different dates.

The offences McGrath admitted on July 12 included the theft of two bottles of whiskey worth £70 from Sainsbury’s, a basket full of items from Tesco Express in South Wootton, meat worth £59.67 from Aldi in Gaywood, meat worth £200 from Sainsbury’s, and coffee, laundry items and a shopping basket from Home Bargains worth £102.30.

Bricklayer made ‘grave mistake’ to drive van while drunk

Kieran Mayes, 34, of Elsing Drive, Lynn, admitted drink-driving on River Lane in the town on September 14 when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said officers had spotted a Ford Transit van being driven in an erratic manner. They stopped the vehicle and asked the driver for a roadside breath test, which proved positive.

A later breath test at the police station showed Mayes, who was the van’s driver, had 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath the legal limit is 35mcg.

37-year-old racked up £17,000 on father’s credit card while he was in hospital

Lynn magistrates ordered an all-options report on Saul Cassie when he appeared before them on Thursday charged with committing fraud between March 26 and May 7 this year by using his father’s credit card and PIN to make transactions.

Cassie, 37, who is currently living at a temporary address on Park Road, Peterborough, also admitted stealing gold necklaces belonging to his father on June 8 worth £3,500.

There had been 66 cash transactions totalling £16,391.81, which together with fees of more than £1,000 meant the total loss was more than £17,000.

33-year-old caught smoking cannabis in back of his car was ‘self medicating to calm himself down’

Ricky Robson, 33, of The Croft, Little Snoring, pleaded guilty to being in charge of his Vauxhall Corsa while under the influence of cannabis when he appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, said police attended McDonald's in Swaffham on April 8 following reports of a possible driving offence being committed in the restaurant’s car park.

They located the car and spoke to a man sitting in the back seat, who turned out to be Robson. Officers asked him to get out of the car and as he opened the door, they could smell cannabis.

26-year-old who vandalised neighbours’ doors must pay for damage

Jake Archer, 26, of Shiregreen, Lynn, pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, told the court that residents in Shiregreen heard shouting outside their properties at about 11pm on September 21.

When they went to investigate, they found Archer shouting and swearing outside his property.

The neighbours asked him to stop and there was a disagreement and they both retreated to their respective addresses.

However, Archer had then proceeded to cause damage to their front doors as well as his own, which belongs to Freebridge Housing.

Homeless woman with cocaine ‘problem’ caught fighting in middle of a main road

Jessica Woods, 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour in Lynn on September 20, and also admitted possession of cocaine on September 15.

A member of the public had called police to an incident involving a group of three women who were fighting in the middle of London Road, causing traffic to swerve to avoid them.

One of the women was on the floor having her hair pulled, and another appeared to be fighting her.

When the police arrived, Woods claimed she had been attacked by one of the other women.

Villager fined after renting poor-quality caravan to young couple with newborn baby

A man who rented a poor-quality caravan to a young family as their home has been fined for breaching site licensing law.

Anthony Paget, from Terrington St Clement, had previously been warned by West Norfolk Council’s housing standards team that he did not hold the required licence to operate a site and must not rent out his caravan.

The young couple, along with their newborn baby, were found by council officers to be housed in very poor conditions within a static caravan positioned on Paget’s property at Emorsgate.

Driver avoids jail after lapse in concentration caused crash which killed motorcyclist

Sarah Pratt, 65, of Ryston Hall, Ryston, was driving her Volvo V60 on Sixteen Foot Bank between Upwell and Chatteris just after midday on June 3 last year.

She was travelling southwest when she took the route over the railway bridge and moved to her right, but crossed the lane on which another vehicle was coming towards her.

Brian Dewey, 73, from Little Thetford, who died in a crash in the Stonea area

Pratt collided head-on with Brian Dewey, 73, of Main Street, Little Thetford, Ely, who was riding a Kawasaki EN650 motorcycle.

Mr Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene and in a statement at the time his family said: “Brian was much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew him."