We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from July 2024…

It is fair to say that July was a pretty jam-packed month and a lot was going on in the newsroom.

Throughout the month, we reported on the shakeup this year’s general election brought to South West Norfolk.

Liz Truss was voted out in South West Norfolk

Voters headed to the polls on Thursday, July 4 to have their say on which party they wanted to run North and South West Norfolk.

Liz Truss, who had held her seat as MP since 2010, was ousted by Labour’s Terry Jermy by just a few hundred votes.

It was a dramatic turn of events, with the former Prime Minister only showing up moments before the result was announced.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild kept his seat

However, North West Norfolk MP James Wild managed to retain his seat and started his second stint of serving the constituency.

His 16,097 votes confirmed he had defeated Labour candidate Tim Leaver, who received 11,143 votes.

Shortly after the election, concerns were raised about the rebuild of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

At the time, Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that the News Hospitals Programme, introduced under the previous conservative government, was under review.

Rachel Reeves made an announcement that the QEH rebuild was put on pause in July Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA

However, the rebuild looks to now be back on track after the health secretary announced it is “out of scope” of a review.

Meanwhile, the trial of the former head teacher of Howard Junior School in Gaywood Greg Hill was ongoing.

Hill was accused of harassing trainee teacher Chloe Regester, who was working underneath him, as well as resisting police arrest when officers arrived at his workplace to take him into custody.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn and its head teacher Greg Hill, who was jailed earlier this year

During the trial, the court heard Hill had declared his love for the trainee teacher and “abused his power” while in his role for 15 years.

The former head denied these accusations but was later found guilty after a three-day trial taking place across Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.

However, despite District Judge Williams’ verdict, a defiant Mr Hill continued to plead his innocence while sitting in the dock as he heard his fate.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill was carried by officers as he resisted arrest. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dramatic and lengthy footage then emerged of Hill screaming and feigning unconsciousness for more than half an hour during his arrest.

Hill was later sentenced to 20 weeks in prison.

On a lighter note, thousands of people descended onto the Tuesday Market Place for Lynn’s annual free music festival, Festival Too.

This year, stars including English rock band Ocean Colour Scene, Nineties Britpop band The Boo Radleys and DJ and producer, Sigala all took centre stage.

Sigala at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Organisers took a well-deserved bow on stage and there were words of praise from West Norfolk mayor Paul Bland for the free event run by a hard-working committee and volunteer helpers over three weekends.

While some were dancing the night away on the Tuesday Market Place, youngsters were celebrating finishing secondary school as they dressed up in smart suits and beautiful ballgowns for annual prom nights.

Schools across West Norfolk held proms, including those in Lynn, Downham, Terrington, Hunstantonand West Walton.

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2024, lots of students celebrated across West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

At the end of the month, an application opened, allowing people to take on the soon-to-be empty historic Carnegie Library building in Lynn.

Community groups were invited to put applications forward to use the historic building, and West Norfolk Council promised it would not be turned into retail premises or flats.

Lynn’s Library will be moving next year

The library will be moving to a new hub located in the old Argos building in town next year.

“A number” of interested parties putting their case forward before the application closed in October.

