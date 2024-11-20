Prolific shoplifters were the theme of the week in court - with toys, DJ decks and food among the items stolen.

Offenders were dealt with in various ways, with one potentially facing prison when he next appears in the dock.

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

Shoplifters were the theme of the week in Lynn Magistrates’ Court

Prolific shoplifter stole DJ decks from historic pub

Ben Reeve, 46, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court last Thursday, where he admitted four counts of theft as well as breaching bail conditions.

On September 11, he was walking past The Lattice House pub in Lynn when he saw the DJ decks and decided to pinch them. They were worth £249.

He also stole washing pods, phone cases and food from various businesses.

Last year, Reeve was jailed for six months after stealing a bicycle, shoes and Lego toys.

He will return to court in January to learn his fate.

Man could face jail after stealing action figure from shop

Danny Clark, 38, of Littleport Street in Lynn, stole the item from The Entertainer.

“He was drunk when he committed this offence,” his solicitor said.

Clark committed this offence just a few days after last appearing in court for stealing alcohol and shouting abuse at the police.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report on the defendant - meaning he is at risk of going to prison.

Chef who came to Norfolk for ‘quieter life’ ran from police when being arrested

Nazer Hussain, 38, of Northgate in Hunstanton, admitted being drunk and disorderly and resisting police arrest.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Hussain, a chef at an Indian restaurant, came to live in the town for a “quieter life”.

“Unfortunately for one reason or another, he consumed too much alcohol. Like a lot of people who become drunk, he became a nuisance,” he said.

Hussain was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and court costs of £85.

Shoplifter avoids jail after stealing candles, coffee, meat and more

Jayde Greenacre, 38, of Freiston in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she was sentenced for numerous offences.

In a previous hearing, Greenacre admitted five counts of theft and also having cannabis in her possession.

In mitigation, Lisa Dade told the court Greenacre suffers from a number of physical and mental health conditions and urged magistrates not to jail her.

Magistrates opted to give Greenacre an eight-week prison sentence, but suspended it for 12 months.

‘That sounds about right’: 23-year-old admitted his drunken actions in court

Jed Taylor, of Kingcup in Lynn, was witnessed shouting and swearing at members of the public in October.

He then vented his abusive language towards officers and ran away from them before being arrested.

He appeared unrepresented in court and was asked if he wanted to add to anything the prosecution had said.

“That does sound about right,” Taylor said, before he was fined £80.

36-year-old in a ‘poor way financially’ tried to take groceries without paying

Georgian-Mihai Toma, of Birchwood Street in Lynn, took groceries he bought from Marks and Spencer despite his card being declined.

He was asked by a member of staff to come back and pay for items. They informed him that there was a nearby cash point - but he did not return.

“He accepts he behaved dishonestly,” George Sorrell said in mitigation.

Magistrates handed Toma a six-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge £26 and court costs of £85.

45-year-old remanded in custody after carrying out assault

Emma Mortimer, 45, formerly of Bagge Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court via a video link from prison.

Mortimer previously admitted committing seven shoplifting offences, breaching bail conditions, and assault.

She will be sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

Mortimer was remanded in custody due to her “history of re-offending”.

Cannabis found on 33-year-old during police search

Dennis Muriuki, of Bridge Road in Downham, admitted possession of 9.36g of cannabis.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said that Muriuki had bought the cannabis via social media and it had a street value of around £20.

Muriuki was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs £85.

Drink-driver ‘doesn’t know’ why he drove while more than double the limit

Wisbech man Vitalijus Kuklys, 48, admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit on the A47.

He gave a reading of 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

He said he “didn’t know” why he decided to drive after drinking.

Kuklys was subsequently disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Drug-driver banned after speeding towards village junction

Simon Dix, 40, also had a quantity of cannabis in his Vauxhall Astra when he was witnessed speeding around a corner.

Dix, of Alma Chase in Terrington St Clement, admitted drug-driving and possession of a Class B drug.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told the court that the mandatory disqualification which comes with a drink or drug-driving offence will impact Dix as he takes his young children to school.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

22-year-old drug-driver had ‘dregs’ of cannabis left in his car

Todd Spooner, of Church Road in Clenchwarton, had 4.7mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis breakdown - in his system when driving through South Lynn.

The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Ruth Johnson said Spooner has a “strong work ethic” and that he hopes he can keep his job as a fabricator.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £280.