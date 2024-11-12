A fair few prolific offenders found themselves back in court this week.

Some names you may recognise, including Leon Dowd or Cleo Hannabuss, who both have committed more than 100 offences each.

One has been remanded in custody because they have been deemed at a high risk of re-offending again.

Many appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

‘Deplorable’ 71-year-old jailed after sexual offences against child

Terence Duck, 71, of Eastmoor Road in Oxborough, appeared at Lynn Crown Court last week to be sentenced.

He had previously pleaded guilty to inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, attempting sexual activity with a child, and sexual activity with a child.

He was handed two years in prison, and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

Shoplifter banned from town centre until next court appearance

A serial shoplifter who has previously pretended to be homeless despite having a place to live was back in court this week.

This time, Cleo Hannabuss, 25, of Duggie Carter Court in North Lynn, admitted stealing a pair of £12 shoes from Primark on October 1.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where her case was adjourned until next year to tie in with a court date set in January for other theft offences Hannabuss is accused of.

HGV driver stalked his ex-partner in a bid to get help with his mental health

An HGV driver “wasn’t in the right headspace” when he sent numerous messages to his ex-partner on social media platforms and turned up at her house uninvited.

Ross Granger, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, admitted stalking his ex-partner from May 8-27 when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

However, duty solicitor Ruth Johnson explained that Granger was looking for mental health support from his ex-partner as she went through a similar experience.

Drunk 40-year-old arrested after banging on police station door

Engin Incedal admitted being drunk and disorderly on September 28 at Fakenham Police Station when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that during that evening, police received a 999 call from Incedal - who was drunk - saying that he was inside the Fakenham station.

Officers arrived at the scene to find him banging on the door of the public office. They tried speaking with him, but language barriers meant they could not understand him.

33-year-old demanded poker money back and then smashed social club door

Stephen Povey admitted causing £688 worth of criminal damage to the General Townshend Club in Fakenham on November 17 last year when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that Povey was seen by the treasurer of the club “causing some issues” on that evening, while he was witnessed shouting and swearing.

Povey was not a member of the club and there were suggestions he was making enquiries about purchasing cocaine. He was soon asked to leave the premises.

Trainee firefighter decided to drink-drive while he was ‘anxious’ about exams

Dylan Fryett, of Summerwood Estate in Great Massingham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving on September 29.

Prosecutor Asif Akram explained that on that date, Fryett was stopped by police on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn due to his Fiat Punto having a defective brake light.

He was asked to carry out a breath test to see if he had been drink-driving, and it came back positive.

Serial shoplifter ordered to pay compensation after stealing whiskey from supermarket

A shoplifter who had 79 offences to his name found himself back in court for yet another theft.

Luke O’Dell, 33, of no fixed address but believed to be from the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels, valued at £38, from Asda in South Wootton on May 7.

Drink-driver admits it was ‘diabolical’ to get behind wheel after pub visit

Melvin Wheeler appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted committing the offence on Wisbech Road in Outwell on October 6.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told magistrates that on that date, police received information that a drink-driver was heading towards Wisbech.

Officers found Wheeler driving a Peugeot 208 “very slowly and hesitantly” near a set of temporary traffic lights.

42-year-old crushed woman’s hand, attempted to burgle flat and stole from countless shops

Attempted burglary, fraud, assaulting a court security worker and shoplifting were just some of the offences which has led to a prolific offender being remanded in custody.

Leon Dowd, 42, of Dodmans Close in Lynn, was described as “extremely likely” to commit more offences if released from jail.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday for seven offences and admitted a further charge of carrying out a burglary with intent to steal.

Man given unpaid work and suspended sentence after refusing breath test following crash

A 30-year-old who appeared in court for refusing to carry out a breath test after crashing his car has now been sentenced.

Paulius Paskevicius appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for an offence he admitted to on June 6.

He previously admitted refusing to provide a specimen for analysis, where the court heard that Paskevicius said to police: “I won’t give anybody nothing. I don’t want to do it.”

Homeless man was carrying loaded pistol for self-defence while sleeping rough

A homeless man claimed he was carrying a loaded air pistol for self-defence while sleeping rough.

Vladimir Skok, 32, of no fixed address but who was sleeping rough in the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted possessing a loaded air weapon in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of 1.7g of cannabis.

College student ‘embarrassed’ to be in court just weeks after last appearance

A college student felt “embarrassed” and “like an idiot” when he appeared in court once again on Thursday.

George Hewish, 19, of Gayton Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court, where he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal drug limit.

Hewish was in court just a few weeks ago for being drunk and disorderly in Lynn town centre. On that occasion, he apologised for his behaviour.



